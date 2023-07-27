The Active Farmers organisation is now operational in Whitton.
Active Farmers provides regular group fitness services to country small farming communities across Australia.
The classes are suitable for all levels of fitness and experience and have a fun and uplifting environment.
Everyone is welcome to come along Saturday mornings at Whitton Hall at 10am.
The sessions are run by Nikita, a qualified fitness trainer from Griffith and the first class is free.
For more information about Active Farmers, people can check them out on the website.
During the school holidays the whole area under the COLA had the concrete replaced, and the drainage upgraded at Whitton-Murrami Public School.
The kindergarten to year 2 classroom was also given a fresh coat of paint.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On the recent pupil free day, the staff undertook first aid and CPR training.
On Friday, July 28 a number of students will be competing in the LNPSSA sports carnival in Leeton, following on from the Small Schools carnival held last term.
On Wednesday, July 26 the school hosted NAIDOC celebrations for the community, at the nature space.
Among the activities on the day was a performance by Marrambidya Dance Group, arts, sports, and lunch.
Coming up this term will be a visit to the school by the Healthy Harold van, a crazy hair day, a live zoom session with author Jackie French and Education Week celebrations.
Make sure you stop by Whitton next time you're in the area whether it's for a pit stop in the park, a browse or you're wanting something to eat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.