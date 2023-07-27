YANCO-WAMOON face a long road trip this weekend, but hope it will net them the result they are after.
The Hawks will play Tullibigeal-Lakes United on Sunday afternoon in what is certainly a game the travelling team can win.
Yanco-Wamoon have had a tough couple of weeks on the paddock, losing several key players to injury and having to forfeit a recent match against the Griffith Black and Whites.
They showed many positive signs against Darlington Point-Coleambally last weekend and win will certainly be on their radar come Sunday afternoon.
Currently the Hawks are seventh, with the Sharks sitting behind them in eighth.
Last time the two teams met was back in round five when the Hawks demolished TLU 52-16 at Yanco Sportsground.
Both sides have changed since that first meeting, but Yanco-Wamoon will certainly be gunning for the win to keep their slight chance of making finals alive.
