Renown definition: The quality of being widely known or acclaimed; fame (The Free Dictionary by Farlex).
The Rooms of Renown have recently been opened by their owners James and Liane Gawne and have been extensively refurbished in a magnificent art deco style.
The rooms are at the rear of commercial premises, which currently houses "The Fabric Farm". The shop has a long history stretching back over 100 years and once housed the famous The Renown Refreshment Rooms, also known as the Renown Café.
In 1920, WWI had just ended and patriotic fervour swept through the country as the British Empire celebrated victory.
The Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, was sent by his father King George the 5th to Australia to personally thank the Australian people for their sacrifices and contributions during the war.
The Panaretto brothers had just leased the shop and, like the Gawnes over 100 years later, he and his brothers made extensive renovations to it.
Prince Edward had travelled from England on the HMS Renown and it would appear the brothers, caught up in the feeling of patriotism, named their business The Renown Refreshment Rooms after the Prince's ship.
The café was officially opened on July 24, 1920.
The refreshment rooms were state of the art premises for their times, with the Murrumbidgee Irrigator telling readers no expense had been spared with the soda fountain for example, which measured in at 32 feet, being worth nearly as much as the building.
The Renown proved very popular with the community with a number of residents having their wedding reception inside the café.
These included Lillian Grigg and Stephen Anthony Daley on March 26, 1921, Daisy Olive Grigg and Edwin Street on June 7, 1921 and Essie Williams and Arthur William Eckley on June 29, 1921.
Sporting groups such as the MIA Football Club would also use the premises to conduct meetings and the Renown was occasionally referred to as Panaretto's Café.
In 1926, with only Nicholas Panaretto now holding the lease, the café was partially destroyed by a fire in the very early hours of the morning.
The cause of the blaze was never established. In 1928, the Renown Café business changed hands with Messrs McIntosh and Sons of Murrami taking over.
The café again changed hands a few months later with Mr Jack Laurantus taking over the reins in May, 1929.
In 1932, the café ceased trading when the Willimbong Shire clerk rented the premises for his use until the new council building in Pine Avenue was completed in 1935.
The reasons for the café business closing remains unclear. A number of other cafes were trading by this time and a further attempt to reopen The Renown in 1936, when it was described by the Murrumbidgee Irrigator as once being the "pride of Leeton" was short-lived.
It became Gaskins Library & Book Shop around 1938 and then Misses E & N Ryan conducted a Book Shop and Gift Centre around 1941.
Mrs Bossley also conducted the Gift Shop with her dress shop during the 1950s.
Various others owned the block while leasing the premises until 1969 when Mr and Mrs H F Barwick purchased the building. Mrs Barwick conducted her stenographic/printing business for a number of years at the premises until she became employed by The Irrigator.
The building then became basically unused for a number of decades until being sold to the Gawnes in 2021.
