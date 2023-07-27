The Irrigator
Leeton Greens and Griffith Black and Whites going head-to-head in battle for first place

By Talia Pattison
July 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Leeton's Sebastian Blackett gets a pass away back in round five when the Greens last met the Griffith Black and Whites. Picture by Liam Warren
LEETON coach Hayden Philp is keenly aware his team is in for their biggest test of the Group 20 season so far when they go head-to-head with the Griffith Black and Whites on Sunday, July 30.

