LEETON coach Hayden Philp is keenly aware his team is in for their biggest test of the Group 20 season so far when they go head-to-head with the Griffith Black and Whites on Sunday, July 30.
The first-placed Greens have no doubt their clash with the second-placed Panthers will be a barometer of where both sides are placed heading into the last rounds and into the finals series.
Last time the two premiership frontrunners met was back in round five when Leeton easily accounted for the Black and Whites with a 58-20 victory.
However, much has changed since then and Philp said it would be game on come kick off on Sunday at Solar Mad Stadium.
"The Black and Whites are probably the biggest threat in the comp right now, especially with Chris Latu going there," Philp said.
"They are definitely out there to win.
"We've just got to be ready for them, especially playing over there, they are always tough to play on their home turf.
"It's going to be a big match. It should be a good challenge, which is exactly what you want at this time of the season."
The Greens have dropped just the one game so far this season in their premiership defence.
Last weekend they won easily over Hay, but Philp said it was their most put-together match of the year to-date.
The coach was hopeful that would translate into good form again this weekend as both sides gun for that place on top of the ladder and the minor premiership.
For their part, the Greens haven't been resting on their laurels, focusing on what areas of their game that can be improved on.
"We've been working on completing our sets, we've been dropping the ball a bit and handing over a lot of the footy, which you can't be doing," Philp said.
"It's definitely something you can't be doing against sides like the Black and Whites, the Point and West Wyalong.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"If we can sort that out, fix those errors up and work on playing the full 80 minutes, I'll be happy with that."
The Greens will likely have a side at full-strength for the fixture with the Panthers, with the exception of Kirtis Fisher who is continuing to do everything he can to return from injury for the finals series.
"Kirtis is a big out for us, but Tyler O'Connell has been doing a fantastic job at full-back," Philp said.
"He was probably our best player last week, so it's been great to see him step and I think he's enjoyed the chance to play at the senior level."
The first grade game is due to start at 2.35pm on Sunday, July 30.
