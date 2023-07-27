A TRIUMPH this weekend will likely have Leeton United sew up a top four position and a place in this year's Pascoe Cup finals series.
However, in their way will be South Wagga, a team they drew with 1-all during their previous encounter earlier in the 2023 season.
United are currently on quite the roll in the second half of the competition having their last four matches on the trot.
The last time they were defeated was at the hands of their old rivals in Hanwood back in round eight.
Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy said the main goal this weekend would be to overturn the drawn result from earlier in the year and sew up a place in the finals in doing so.
"I believe if we do win this weekend, we more or less solidify our place in the finals," he said.
"Obviously because we drew in round one, we do want to right our wrongs there and play a cleaner game this time around.
"The last couple of weeks we have been steadily building, so we want to make sure we keep that momentum going rather than taking a backwards step."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leeton United continue to make that progress as part of their premiership defence, with Hanwood currently leading the way in first followed by Tolland and Lake Albert.
United will be hoping for a strong outing, with Lake Albert then in their sights the following week on August 6.
As with most weeks, the Leeton team will have some changes in the mix once again.
"We still haven't the same 11 on the field for two weeks in a row," Murphy said.
"There's a couple out this weekend, but it's just them not being available, so we'll work around that and go from there."
As United continue to hit their strides, the focus for the team has been on consistency and playing their own style of game.
"As we've said all year, we knew it was going to take us about 10 weeks to figure everything out, but the good thing is we have figured it out," Murphy said.
"The worry of 'what if we don't figure it out?' is now gone, so it's a bit of relief off ourselves if that makes sense.
"We aren't having to worry week in and week out, hopefully we sew up our place in the finals this week and we can just focus on playing the football we play."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.