Leeton United hope a win over South Wagga will sew up a place in the 2023 finals series

By Talia Pattison
July 27 2023 - 1:00pm
Tuita Maeobia gets under a high ball during Leeton United's win over Wagga United on Sunday, July 23. Picture by Les Smith
A TRIUMPH this weekend will likely have Leeton United sew up a top four position and a place in this year's Pascoe Cup finals series.

