THE tears were flowing when a popular Leeton business was awarded a lifetime honour.
The Irrigator Roll of Honour award has been part of the Leeton Business Awards program for many years and is similar to a life membership.
This year's award went to Leeton's Golden Apple Super Store and the Fiumara family for their decades of hard work, dedication, commitment to the community and business success.
Family member Franky Fiumara accepted the award at the event on Friday, July 21 on behalf of his family, visibly emotional by the recognition.
The family was also given a standing ovation, which Mr Fiumara said was something he would never forget in his lifetime.
"It means so much to our family," Mr Fiumara said.
"There is a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into running a business every day and over many years, so something like this just highlights that and the value people place in it.
"Really though, this award is for our whole family going back to the early days.
"For those who started it (the store) to everyone who has been here since and who is here now.
"Our staff also deserve this recognition because there is no way the business could have kept going without them over the years."
The Golden Apple is a staple of the Leeton shire community, known for its high-quality produce across the entire store, its generosity when it comes to supporting charities and organisations, friendly service and its continued focus on striving to provide what residents want and need.
Director Tony Fiumara said it was an overwhelming feeling to receive The Irrigator Roll of Honour accolade.
"Every day we work hard at what we do, we're always trying to improve on quality, on service, on everything," he said.
"Without our staff, we wouldn't have received this award.
"Our staff are so important to us and to the community as well.
"You have to have good staff behind you to help you achieve. We're just so grateful for this recognition."
The Golden Apple continues to be one of the longest-running family businesses in the shire and all involved said they hope to see the business continue going strong for many decades to come.
