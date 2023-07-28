Eighteen players enjoyed the warmer weather on Thursday, July 27 allowing for three games of triples.
The drawn winners, Jan Walker, Patti Wakeman and Jan Carroll defeated Marika Pete, Hilary Chambers and Wilma Alexander 14-7.
Walker's team dominated the game by only allowing Pete's team to win four of the 12 ends played.
In a close game of triples, Joan Lloyd, Denise Naylor and Jean Leighton defeated Mary Payten, Faye Harris and Meredith Lyons.
Payten's team were two shots in front, but Lloyd's team claimed victory after scoring five on the last end winning 11-8.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Also playing a game of triples was Janet Bell, Joan Bourke and Lorraine Messner, who defeated Elaine Sullivan, Jan Fitzpatrick and Kathy Brown.
It took five ends for Bell's team to get on the score board and from there on, nothing held them back as they went on to win 14-5.
Denise Naylor and Elaine Sullivan achieved a resting toucher.
The annual general meeting was held resulting in no change, all office bearers holding their positions for another term.
