In recent years the Group 20 competition has been struggling.
Once a thriving league where all nine clubs had two senior men's grades, as well as league tag, and under 18s and 16s, the competition has started to become less competitive.
Many have been stumped on how to fix the competition and the blame has been shifted, with one such party being the re-formed group 17 competition, the ProTen Community Cup.
It should be noted this competition has the right to exist as it did so for more than 50 years from 1955 to 2006.
However, it is time to put these differences in the past as everyone wants to have the same thing - a strong bush footy competition.
The only way this can be achieved is unity.
To fix the issues within the competition, I propose three key solutions, aimed at rebuilding the struggling reserve grade, under 18s and 16s competitions and to get crowds back to the footy.
Yes, some may be controversial, but I believe we must try something now or there may not have a competition in years to come.
This is one of my more crazy ideas, but it is crazy enough that it will work.
ProTen and Group 20 reserve grade essentially compete for the same players. The core demographic of both competitions is the same, 18 to 21 year-olds too young for first grade and over 30s moving out of the top side.
My solution? Don't play them at the same time.
For this to work and, for Group 20 to have any chance of retaining reserve grade long-term, the competition needs to be run as a half-year competition, after ProTen finishes.
All other grades remain untouched.
This is the system used in Group 14/Castlereagh and has enabled clubs like Gilgandra, Gulgong and Coonabarabran to resurrect their reserves sides after many years with just a single open men's grade.
Given Group 20 reserves only features 10 games in 2023 and, assuming the Waratahs return in 2024, the proposed new format competition will feature eight games, just two less than this year and without the byes.
This could work by moving the nine week ProTen competition to kick off immediately after their knockout, while moving the whole Group 20 season back one week, to finish the week before the October long weekend (NRL grand final weekend), rather than two weeks before.
Obvious examples of this include the return of Narrandera players to recreate Yanco-Wamoon's reserves side and Griffith-based Goolgowi, Barellan and Rankins Springs players to re-form Waratahs reserves.
The only club without reserves that may still struggle due to their isolation is Hay, but the lure of a condensed season, with no byes and eight straight games, may even see them coax a few players back from Aussie Rules and rugby union to reform a team.
A recent survey conducted by Battlers For Bush Footy of Group 20 club presidents found seven of the nine supported this broader idea in some form.
Take a look at how the concept could have worked with this year's calendar (simulated as if the Waratahs were competing in Group 20, as it is extremely likely they will be in 2024):
The only issue is the crossover point happens after the June 30 registration and clearance cut-off, on the weekend of July 1 and 2.
There are two possible solutions to this:
1 Dual Registration: players are registered to both the ProTen club and Group 20 club.
2 An exception to the June 30 rule to allow a window for players to be cleared from their ProTen club to their Group 20 reserves team.
This one can't be blamed on ProTen. The fact Group 20 only has four under 16s teams and three under 18s sides stems from the overarching problem - the competition is no longer popular in the district.
I am entitled to speak on this one, because I am a part of the youth age bracket and understand current cultural forces at play.
As little as five years ago, almost every club had five grades, with smaller teams occasionally missing a year of under 18s or 16s due to not having enough players born in that age group. Overall, clubs more often than not had sides in both age groups.
This is most certainly not the case any more and it comes down to three factors, each involving other sporting codes.
1 Many have shifted to playing soccer.
2 Aussie Rules has surpassed rugby league in public interest and attendance.
3 A strong interest in rugby union at the junior level.
The root problem is a lack of promotion. So, how do we compete and win back the mind of the youth:
1 Mass-produce club merchandise and keep the prices low (eg beanies).
2 Promote games on TV, radio and social media.
3 Attempt to lure an NRL pre-season match to the region.
Another thing that needs to happen to reverse this trend is the appointment of paid administrators to work with club volunteers to administer the game, like the model many country Aussie Rules competitions operate with. Overall, the fact of the matter is Group 20 needs to promote itself to the younger generations to ensure its long-term survival.
This one is simple, promote the games more.
Nobody outside rugby league diehards know when Group 20 matches are on anymore due to the lack of promotion.
Group 20 needs to properly engage in both traditional and modern media to promote the sport.
Another cost-effective and local method of advertising is in newspapers and radio.
This is something that the Hay Magpies do very well in The Riverine Grazier.
By increasing the amount of ads in papers such as the Grazier, The Area News, and The Irrigator, the group can effectively and visually promote upcoming games to the older demographic.
The other major non-traditional area in which Group 20 need to engage is social media.
Social media is where the youth are and the youth are the future.
Double the Facebook posts for the broader demographic and create engaging and colourful Instagram content for 16 to 35 year-olds.
This is the way of the 21st Century and is something I have really focused on in my content creation with Battlers For Bush Footy.
Overall, the implementation of these strategies should see Group 20 become a far more recognised and followed competition, as it once was, resulting in increased crowds, public interest and player numbers.
The implementation of these strategies is designed to save Group 20 from either collapsing into a second division competition or even merging with Group 9.
By modifying the reserve grade draw to line up with player availability, giving attention to the struggling under 18s and 16s competitions and promoting the game to get crowds back to the footy, Group 20 can get itself out of its current slump and return to being one of the best bush footy comps in the state as it once was.
I'm sure some don't agree with these ideas, but rest assured my thoughts comes from my care for the competition and game of rugby league.
