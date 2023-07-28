The Irrigator

Leeton residents will receive a third garbage bin for garden, food waste

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Reneker, Guy Retallick, Luke Tedesco and George Weston with the prop bins earlier this year. Picture by Talia Pattison
Tony Reneker, Guy Retallick, Luke Tedesco and George Weston with the prop bins earlier this year. Picture by Talia Pattison

A THIRD garbage bin will be added to homes in Leeton shire as a focus on the environment and sustainability kicks up a gear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.