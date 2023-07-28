A THIRD garbage bin will be added to homes in Leeton shire as a focus on the environment and sustainability kicks up a gear.
Leeton Shire Council has awarded the kerbside waste and recycling kerbside collection contract to JR Richards & Sons to take effect from July 1, 2024 for a period of 10 years.
A key part of this contract decision is to also implement a Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) service, which will come into effect on the same date next year.
This will provide Leeton residents on the bin collection route with an additional 240 litre green-lidded bin, added to the existing 240 litre red (general waste) and 240 litre yellow (recycling) wheelie bins.
The third bin will be implemented without the need for any fee increase to kerbside collection charges, beyond annual CPI.
This is due to the contract cost of the new three-bin service coming out at a competitive rate as a result of the joint procurement tender with several other councils, which has helped drive greater efficiencies.
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker labelled it a "huge win".
"It's a huge win not just for our residents, but also the wider region," councillor Reneker said.
"FOGO is a massive leap forward into a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly future.
"Council is extremely pleased no fee increase will be passed on to ratepayers as a result of introducing the additional third bin."
With FOGO being mandated by the state government for all councils by 2029-30, Cr Reneker said there would be added benefits to getting in early.
"It was a unanimous decision by all councillors as the implementation of FOGO in 2024-25 will ensure maximum grant funding ($228,000) is secured through the NSW government's 'GO FOGO' grant program to support the roll-out of this new service," he said.
Green bins will be for food and garden waste. These resources will be turned into nutrient-rich compost, which will subsequently be used to fertilise community gardens, ovals and agricultural lands. To complement this process, residents will receive free kitchen caddies and compostable bin liners to manage kitchen scraps.
Council's portfolio lead for environment and climate change, councillor George Weston said there were many benefits to FOGO.
"With less waste going to landfill, we are not only extending the life of our facility, but also meeting some of the other important mandates set by the NSW government, such as waste diversion targets and CO2 net zero reduction targets," he said.
"There's a lot to learn about FOGO, but by implementing the service now, we have secured the necessary resources to develop an extensive community education program.
"(This) will help make the adjustments as easy and smooth as possible for the community."
Leeton is also part of the "Halve Waste" initiative, having joined five other councils - Berrigan, Edward River, Greater Hume, Federation and Murrumbidgee - in introducing the FOGO bin.
All councils will be working closely to deliver a consistent waste and recycling message across the Murray and Riverina regions.
