IF THERE is one thing organisers of the Leeton Eisteddfod have become quite adept at in recent years, it's making plans work in tough circumstances.
The committee has had to deal with a pandemic in recent years, as well as the Roxy Theatre being unavailable for use as it undergoes redevelopment work.
This year's eisteddfod, which kicks off with the ballet and revue discipline on August 12, will again be held at different venues in town.
The Leeton Soldiers Club is one of those, as well as the Leeton Uniting Church Hall.
The eisteddfod has a smaller program in 2023, with the speech and drama discipline being removed following a decline in entries in recent years.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, it is hoped it will return in 2024, with the literary section still going ahead this year.
Leeton Eisteddfod Society vice-president Cheryl Whymark said it was all systems go for this year's event.
"It's all about the kids ... it's always great to see them get up there and perform," she said.
"We'd love to see as many people come and be part of the audience. It's a great chance to see so many talented young people across the disciplines."
Key dates:
August 12 and 13: Dance groups, Leeton Soldiers Club.
August 14: School dance groups, Leeton Soldiers Club.
August 15 to 18: Ballet and revue, Uniting Church Hall.
August 24 to August 26: Music, instrumental and choirs, Leeton Soldiers Club.
August 27: Bands, Leeton Soldiers Club.
For more information and this year's program, visit www.leetoneisteddfod.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.