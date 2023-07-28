STUDENT volunteers from the "big smoke" have done their part to help the small community of Whitton.
The Big Lift organisation, which first paid a visit to Whitton back in 2018, returned again recently to spend a day cleaning, scrubbing and assisting at various key locations in town.
The group is a student-run volunteering organisation at The University of Technology in Sydney.
Founded in 2010 on the philosophy of "paying it forward", The Big Lift provides a platform for students to volunteer and engage with regional communities such as Whitton.
It is primarily known for its annual winter trip, where the volunteers stop in at various towns across the country and offer their help.
Their tasks are planned beforehand, with the volunteers also spending time getting to know residents during their brief stay.
The Big Lift president Issy Goodenough said the trip to Whitton was beneficial for the volunteers and town alike.
"It's a great way to meet the community and see how passionate they are about the towns they live in," she said.
"The people who live in these towns have a wealth of knowledge, it's just amazing.
"We had 37 of us on our bus (to Whitton). We had a really great time."
The group arrived on a Sunday evening before spending time with residents, sharing stories and swapping ideas before rolling up their sleeves the next day and getting stuck in.
On the agenda was tidying up the Whitton Community Hall, making it sparkle in the process, as well as offering a hand at the Whitton Courthouse and Museum.
The town's bowling club was also given a little attention by the volunteers, clean and sprucing up every nook and cranny as they went.
"I think we all gained a lot from our visit," Ms Goodenough said.
"It's always really nice to feel like you are giving back, but also for our volunteers to experience regional communities.
"Some are international students as well.
"It's important to show how important regional communities are and the work they are doing."
