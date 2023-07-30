LEETON-WHITTON had another tough day at the office against Coolamon in round 15, going down by 102 points.
The Crows glimpses of good football, particularly in the first two quarters where they were more or less able to stick with Coolamon, but late in the second stanza the Hoppers were able to start kicking away.
Six goals in the second term then five in the third and fourth saw the Hoppers run out 19.19 (133) to 4.7 (31) victors over the Crows.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Both teams were scrappy to start the match in warm conditions at Leeton Showground, with plenty of loose ball and errors from both teams.
However, Coolamon soon found their rhythm as Leeton-Whitton started to run out of steam.
Coach Tom Groves will take some positives from the match, particularly the blooding of more young players, including Lewis Henley who made his first grade debut.
Leeton-Whitton will now face Turvey Park on Saturday at Maher Oval.
Results
Coolamon 3.5 9.9 14.15 19.19 (133) d Leeton Whitton 0.5 2.6 3.7 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Leeton Whitton: J.Norman 1, J.Hodge 1, T.Doyle 1, D.Hillam 1
BEST: Leeton Whitton: M.Rainbird, B.Ryan, L.Mahalm, J.Norman, T.Meline, M.Dryburgh
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.