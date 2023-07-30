The Leeton Greens mounted a late charge but it wasn't enough to rescue the points against the Black and Whites at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was a back-and-forth start to the game, but it was the Black and Whites who were able to find a gap in the Leeton line as Gospel Toru made a break before passing off to send Stephen Broome over to give the Panthers.
Issues were compounded for the Greens after they lost Rhys Wilesmith to a concussion after a heavy collision with Adam Twigg, but the Leeton side was able to hit back after a strong break from Tyler O'Connell made a strong break to give them field position before Beniel Qereqeretabua reached out to score.
The proceeding kick-off then went out on the full from Broome, and the Greens were able to capitalise as Josh Fisher ran through a hole to see Leeton leading 10-6 after 22 minutes.
Toru responded for the Panthers as with five minutes before the halftime break, he was able to score under the post to see them take a two-point lead, but the sides went into the break level after O'Connell knocked over a penalty goal right on the halftime siren.
It was a fast start for the Black and Whites after the break as they took the lead for the third time of the afternoon with Apisai Loaloadravu getting over in the corner, but again, it was short-lived.
The Greens were able to force the ball loose after a big hit, and Qereqeretabua crossed for his second of the day, but once again, the Panthers took the lead, this time after just four minutes with Loaloadravu getting his second try.
The Black and Whites were defending on their own line for long stretches of the final 20 minutes and were eventually reduced to 12 men after Stephen Broome was sent to the sin bin with under a minute remaining.
Leeton came close to pulling level as Shanon Bradbrook tried to pick out Billy Rabua, but the kick was just too big, and the Panthers held on for a 22-18 victory.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp was frustrated with his side's execution.
"We knew they were going to be a tough side," he said.
" I think the most frustrating part was the amount of errors. We were a lot better than we have been, but we still have a bit of work to do."
The Leeton coach feels his side needs to slightly address their mentality against the stronger sides, and injuries to key players didn't help with the adjustments needed.
"It's probably more the fact that we know we can score points; we just have to get out of the mentality of trying to score every set," he said.
"We were good with it against Yenda, but we knew today we were going to have to be right on it. Cam (Bruest) not being there hurt because he does that really well for us."
The Greens will have the weekend off next week ahead of their clash with TLU Sharks at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The Sharks picked up their first win of the season after seeing off Leeton's arch-rivals Yanco-Wamoon 46-18 in Lake Cargelligo.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
