The Irrigator

Black and Whites take down Leeton Greens in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 30 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Greens mounted a late charge but it wasn't enough to rescue the points against the Black and Whites at Solar Mad Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.