The Irrigator

Leeton Squash Club's winter competition has many games go down to five sets

By The Irrigator
July 31 2023 - 10:00am
Jackson Goman prepares to play a forehand shot in the match-of-the-week against Declan Ryan. Picture supplied
Jackson Goman and Declan Ryan fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition.

