Jackson Goman and Declan Ryan fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition.
Ryan won the first two games, but Goman stayed in the contest by winning the third game 16-14 and then levelled at 2-2.
The deciding game was a thriller, with Ryan jumping out to a 12-4 lead, but Goman fought back, saving two match points and then going on to win the deciding game 17-15.
Game scores were 14-16, 8-15, 16-14, 15-8, 17-15.
In Monday's competition there were a number of close matches that went to five games.
Will Gray-Mills won the fifth game 18-16 to edge out Finley Sales.
Isabel Thompson lost the first two games to Naomi Rawle, but finished strongly to win 3-2. Jacob Harrison and Brad Woolner had their usual five-game match with Harrison winning on this occasion.
Jack Miller lost the first two games to his sister Ruby, but finished full of running to win 3-2. Miranda Tait was down 0-2 to Adele Thompson, but recovered to win in five.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tony Naimo won the fourth game 16-14 to edge out Nick Croucamp.
Victories also went to Cooper Boardman, Will Nardi and Charmaine Lee.
On Tuesday, Will Rawle won a see-sawing five game match against Kathryn Bechaz, Garry Walker downed Jason Curry 3-2 and Col Thompson defeated Brian O'Leary 3-1.
Other winners on the night were Zac Fairweather, Callum Sheldrick, Cadell Thompson, Brodie Lashbrook and Bear Wynn.
A close five-game match between David Cross and Alayna Croucamp featured in Wednesday's competition.
Cross eventually triumphed 11-15, 15-12, 15-13, 9-15, 15-13. Antoinette Taylor survived a fightback by Cadell Thompson and went on to win 3-2.
In matches decided in four games, Ondria Miller defeated Simone Bruno, Anthony Iannelli edged out Gary Thompson, Naomi Rawle beat Katie McAliece and Paul Payne downed James Kelly.
In other matches, Zac Fairweather beat Brent Lister, Ruby Miller outplayed Adele Thompson and Nicole Onwuekwe was too strong for Cadell Thompson.
