Narrandera has become the first team in Proten Community Cup history to claim back-to-back men's titles after an instant classic against Ivanhoe.
It came down to extra time, and it was a try right as the game would have progressed to the golden point that sealed the win for the Lizards.
Coach Kye Longford was almost lost for words after the game.
"That was off the charts; I have never been involved in something like that."
The Roosters were able to strike first as Patrick Little was able to send Clay Jones over for the first points of the decider.
Narrandera piled on the pressure during the middle stages of the first half, and they were finally able to convert it into points as, after stealing back the ball after a Longford bomb, Caleb Atkinson dived over from dummy.
Ivanhoe retook the lead just before halftime when Jermaine Dixon crashed over, but the Roosters were reduced to 12 men right on the break as Jake Whyman was sent off after a high tackle.
It was a tightly contested second half, and it wasn't until Ivanhoe was reduced to 11 that Little was sinned after a professional foul.
The Lizards were finally able to crack the Roosters defence as they spread the ball out wide to see Jahrel Tereva get over in the dying stages to see the game locked up a 10-all and heading into extra time.
It was the Roosters who were able to take an early lead in the extra time period with William Charles getting over, but the Lizards weren't going away as they locked the score back up at 14-all with Tereva getting his second.
With time winding down, Glen Borg tried to make the most of field position with a field goal but missed to the right, but it was the Lizards who would take home the premiership as Kaijen Johnson crossed in the dying stages to give Narrandera a 20-14 win.
RELATED
Longford was full of praise for the Roosters outfit, who fought back against adversity for much of the game.
"Full credit to those boys. They kept coming, even being one person short, and then lost Patrick (Little) to a professional foul," he said.
"I have nothing but respect for them, and if we were going to lose, I would have happily lost to them."
It was a game where neither side ever led by more than a try, and the Narrandera coach felt like it was his side's heart that eventually got them over the line.
"They'd go up, we'd hit back, and the full-time hooter went, and we went tit for tat, and I think being one short has really hurt them in the end," he said.
"We lost our five-eight (Clinton Green) in the first five minutes, but we stepped it up with effort after effort.
"I think the heart that we showed really got us there."
The wins mean Narrandera is the first male side to claim two straight titles, and Longford paid credit to everyone involved in the club.
"From where we have come from, we could never have dreamt of this," he said.
"We this first started, we finished last, and the culture we have built and the committee that we have behind us is sensational."
"That was our gameplan to come home with the crowd, and I thought it would be the telling factor, and their support probably was in the end."
After a strong game in the centre, Narrandera's Campbell Lyons was named Best on Ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.