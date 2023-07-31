The Leeton Business Chamber recently hosted the Walters 2023 Leeton Business Awards event, a glittering evening that shone the spotlight on the exemplary achievements of local businesses and entrepreneurs.
The event, held at the Leeton Soldiers Club was a resounding success, bringing together a vibrant community to celebrate the hard work, innovation, and dedication that drives the prosperity of Leeton.
This year's awards program has seen unpreceded figures in nominations, submissions, finalists and ticket sales.
We are so honoured you, the community, sponsors and business leaders have trusted the Leeton Business Chamber to create an exceptional awards program and gala dinner for you all to enjoy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The event was not only a celebration of success, but also a platform for fostering collaboration and connections among businesses, laying the foundation for a more vibrant and resilient business community.
Amid the jubilation, the Leeton Business Chamber took the opportunity to encourage businesses to consider becoming chamber members.
The chamber plays a crucial role in advocating for businesses, providing valuable networking opportunities, and offering resources to help them thrive in a dynamic economic landscape.
Being a member unlocks a world of benefits, including access to workshops, seminars, and exclusive events that foster professional growth and development.
By joining the chamber, businesses can tap into a vast network of like-minded individuals, fostering collaborations and partnerships that can lead to new opportunities and growth.
Additionally, members can actively contribute to shaping the local business environment, ensuring that the voices and concerns of entrepreneurs are heard and addressed at various levels of government and within the community.
As another example of collaboration and supporting our businesses, the chamber is celebrating our membership drive and rewarding members that join before August 31 a chance to win a team-building experience at the prestigious Whitton Malt House.
Follow our socials or email admin@leetonchamber.com.au for more details.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.