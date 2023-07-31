The Irrigator
Local leader column with Krystal Maytom from the Leeton Business Chamber

By Krystal Maytom
July 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom is urging businesses to sign up to become a member of the organisation. Picture file
The Leeton Business Chamber recently hosted the Walters 2023 Leeton Business Awards event, a glittering evening that shone the spotlight on the exemplary achievements of local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Local News

