SOMETIMES a little extra help is needed when it comes to looking after mental health.
That is where the GROW program comes in, with Leeton shire residents able to access the mental health and wellbeing group every week when it meets in town.
GROW is a community-based organisation, which has helped thousands of Australians with their recovery from mental ill-health through a program of mutual support and personal development.
Each week in Leeton, it continues to provide free, peer-to-peer groups for people looking for support with their mental health and wellbeing.
MIA farmer Colin Vivian has been attending GROW sessions for many decades, admitting the first step to seeking help was a tough one.
Mr Vivian was dealing with issues relating to the family farm and bereavement some decades ago when he realised he needed to seek help.
Deciding to do so was a decision he hasn't regretted.
"I first started going to GROW in Griffith, that was a while ago, then we started one up in Coleambally and now I go into Leeton every week," Mr Vivian said.
"Over the years there have been times when I thought I was okay and wasn't going to GROW all of the time, but I've worked out I do need it.
"It's a great group to be part of. Everyone is friendly and welcoming. There's no judgement.
"I definitely recommend it to everyone. It can be hard to look for help, but GROW is just such a huge help. I don't know what I would do without it."
GROW is funded by NSW Health and has been operating since 1957. It is a program developed from lived experience of what works in mental health support. It is over 66 years of the condensed knowledge of people with lived experience of what worked for them in recovering and maintaining their mental wellbeing.
The group recently hosted a morning tea where Mary Errey from Leeton Connect headed along, as well as Jaide Berney from Flourish. The pair spent an hour together with the group discussing the importance of connection and friendship as the special key for mental health wellness.
Mrs Errey and Ms Berney heard from group members about how GROW has helped them.
GROW is a free group, with catch ups held in Leeton every Thursday morning from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Leeton Community Health Centre, seminar room two. No referral is needed and people can join anytime.
Online groups are also available every day of the week. For more information call Jo on 0483 8888 44 or visit grow.org.au.
