LEETON United had no mercy when going up against a depleted South Wagga on Sunday afternoon, recording a 7-0 victory.
United were missing three of their own senior players for the away clash, with South Wagga also down on players for the important match up.
The victory means Leeton has likely sewn up a position in this year's Pascoe Cup finals series, with several big games against Lake Albert and Hanwood on the horizon.
With Adam Raso a late withdrawal, Henri Gardner away and Peter Parish, coach Ethan Murphy had to strap on the boots.
However, it was a decision that paid off, with the coach booting three goals in the 7-0 thrashing.
"It's not something I like to do too often as a coach because I don't feel like you get the accurate picture of the game as a playing coach," Murphy said.
"That's just my thoughts, it might be different for others. We knew (Adam) Raso was 50-50 on playing, he's had an issue with his knee on and off all year. So we had the plan B in place and that's what we went with in the end."
United are in fourth position on the Pascoe Cup ladder, eight points clear of Young in fifth.
While pleased to get the points on Sunday against South Wagga, Murphy said it was a scrappy game.
"They had a fair few players out, so I'm not taking too much from it," the coach said.
"We were 2-0 up within 15 minutes. It was a bit scrappy in patches, but you still have to the job done.
"Another clean sheet and seven goals, so we can't complain."
Fred Gardner also chimed in with a hat-trick of goals himself, while Tuita Maeobia contributed one.
With the Lake Albert clash looming this weekend on Leeton United's home turf, attention now turns to preparations for that fixture against the third-placed side.
"We won't be doing too much different at training this week," Murphy said.
"It will be the usual focus on intensity, moving the ball the way we want to move the ball, fitness.
"We're hoping to get everyone back on the field, but still not sure if we'll have the three who were missing on the weekend back or not."
