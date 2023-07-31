Tom Groves will coach Leeton-Whitton for a third season in 2024 after re-signing for a further 12 months with the Crows.
Groves was looking forward to staying on as the Crows' coach for next season and continuing to build on what they have been developing over the last two years.
"I'm really looking forward to continuing on the journey with a good young side," Groves said.
"Hopefully we can prop up with some players to come in but I'm really excited to keep going and keep building with this group."
It hasn't been the most successful tenure so far for Groves as the Crows have only recorded just the two victories under his watch.
There has been some trying times for the Crows over that period but Groves was confident they would start to see some reward for their hard work.
"I'm really excited to keep continuing on that process and hopefully we can build into a strong senior side," he said.
"Because we've definitely got some good young kids and they obviously need experience and over the last couple of years they've been given those opportunities.
Off-season recruitment is still a couple of months away however Groves is aware of a couple of key positions that the Crows will look to target.
"We need some on-ballers and a key forward to be honest," he said.
"It's pretty vague at the moment but I think that's what we need to boost our chances."
There are always issues that arise when coaching any side and Groves said that one of the biggest that he's had to contend with is keeping the group's motivation and enthusiasm up when results haven't exactly gone in their favour.
