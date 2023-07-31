The Irrigator

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 31 2023 - 1:00pm
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is already looking to put plans in place for season 2024. Picture by Talia Pattison
Tom Groves will coach Leeton-Whitton for a third season in 2024 after re-signing for a further 12 months with the Crows.

