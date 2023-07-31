THE month of July was a busy one for Leeton shire, with several big events the highlight of the hectic calendar.
The Australian Art Deco Festival was held in town from July 7 to 9, bringing an influx of tourists and visitors to town as a result.
The program had events operating throughout the shire across the three days, with organisers declaring it a huge success.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton was in town early in the month to tour work on new female dorms at Yanco Agricultural High School, something she played a pivotal role in helping get off the ground.
On the sporting fields, Leeton-Whitton recorded their second win of the season, Leeton United continued its solid run of form while the Greens suffered their first loss of 2023 before bouncing back.
The Leeton Business Awards made a return after several years, with accolades going to deserving businesses and staff members across the shire.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A special moment came when The Irrigator roll of honour award was given to the Golden Apple Super Store and Fiumara family, where Franky Fiumara was given a standing ovation.
There was plenty more happening during July, with August set to be another big month for events and winter sporting competitions in Leeton shire.
