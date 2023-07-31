In what will go down as one of the best debut seasons in the sport, Barellan has picked up the Proten Community Cup Women's premiership after a come-from-behind win over Ivanhoe in Goolgowi.
The Rams were able to take the lead in the decider after a chip across the field from captain Monique Higgins wasn't dealt with by the Ivanhoe defence, and Sharni Winter was on hand to dive on the loose ball.
The Roosters wasted no time getting back into the game as Niumai Serukabaivata used her strength to push her way over the line after they were gifted a penalty close to the line.
Barellan ensured they went into the break with a six-point lead as Amie Fazekas found her way over despite the best efforts from the Roosters defence,
Bobbi Goolagong got the Roosters off to a fast start in the second half to make the score level.
Barellan came close to restoring their advantage but lost the ball just before the line, and for the first time this season, the Roosters took the lead against the Rams and Nanise Tale broke away and ran 70 metres to give the Ivanhoe side a 14-10 lead as time wound down.
The Rams proved they have the ability to fight back against the momentum, and after getting a penalty close to the line, Brittany Everett was able to step through the Roosters defence to score under the post.
With basically the last play of the game, Higgins was able to knock over the conversion, which secured Barellan the women's title in their debut season.
The Barellan captain was full of praise for her side.
"It's the first season in the competition for Barellan, and it has been a very successful year," she said.
"Really great bunch of girls who have played for each other, and we have gotten the rewards at the end of it.
"We have all come together with it being the first year of a number of the girls playing rugby league altogether.
"To go through the whole season undefeated doesn't happen too often for any teams in any sport, so super proud of the efforts from the girls."
For her efforts on a losing side, Ivanhoe's Shailyn Williams was awarded the Best on Ground for the decider.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
