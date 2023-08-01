THE Yanco Lions Club has been an institution of the community for many decades, with a new president aiming to ensure that remains for a long time to come.
The organisation held its changeover dinner recently, with 32 participants on hand to watch the baton be handed over from outgoing president Graham Williams to incoming leader Ken Horan.
District governor Michael Ryan and his wife took part in the evening, with Ian Parow inducted as a new member.
Club member Sue Ryan said the group hopes to build for another busy 12 months.
"Ken has vowed he will do his best to lead his club into a successful year, but admits he has a large learning curve," she said.
"He would like to see the club pursue new projects, as well as continue with current ones.
"Yanco Lions Club Members remain dedicated to working for the community. We are still collecting used batteries, our catering van is also being utilised at times for different events."
During the past year, the club has also made donations to different groups and organisations, including Ronald McDonald House, Lions prostate research and many more.
Later this year the group will again host its Christmas tree display and hams carnival in December.
"We are eager to welcome new members into our club and invite interested members of the community to think about joining up," Mrs Ryan said.
Meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month, with the venue varying.
For more information contact Mrs Ryan on 0429 968 967.
