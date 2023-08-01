The battle for second place on the Group 20 ladder went down to the wire at Solar Mad Stadium as Leeton made the trip to take the Black and Whites.
It was a fast start for the Panthers on home turf as coach Shailyn Williams was able to find her way over after just five minutes to give the home side a 6-0 lead.
It was an evenly contested first half, and the Greens were able to respond with just two minutes left on the clock as Mary Jackson found her way over, but with the missed conversion, the Panthers held a two-point advantage after the first half.
It continued to be an even contest, and with time winding down, the Black and Whites were awarded a penalty 20 metres out, and Williams made no mistake with the attempt at goal to see the Panthers leading by four points with 14 minutes remaining.
The Leeton tried to get back into the game, and a couple of piggyback penalties towards the end of the game gave them a sniff, but they couldn't find a way through the Panthers' defence to see the Black and Whites hold on for an 8-4 win.
The win means the Black and Whites are now four points ahead of Leeton on the ladder with a game in hand against Yenda that will be played this weekend.
The Greens will be hoping that the Blueheelers drop that game so they are able to maintain their spot in the top three heading into the final fortnight of the season.
West Wyalong continues to be the front runner for the competition after they picked up a 36-0 win over Yenda, with Ava Lemon leading the way with four tries to extend her lead as the leading try scoring in the competition to seven tries over Leeton's Elli Gill.
With DPC Roosters losing to Hay 18-4, it should mean Leeton will finish no lower than fourth.
Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Yanco-Wamoon had one of their better performance this season as they fell to a 26-12 defeat in Lake Cargelligo.
Gemma Beecham and Tamika Rourke with the tries for the Hawks as they still hunt for their first points in 2023.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
