The Irrigator

Leeton fall to Black and Whites while Yanco-Wamoon lose to TLU Sharks in Group 20 League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 1 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The battle for second place on the Group 20 ladder went down to the wire at Solar Mad Stadium as Leeton made the trip to take the Black and Whites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.