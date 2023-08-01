THE push to improve Leeton's health services has reached the ears of the person who needs to hear about it the most.
NSW Minister for Health Ryan Park paid a visit to Leeton recently where he met with representatives from Leeton Shire Council, Member for Murray Helen Dalton and members of the Leeton Health Services Action Committee.
Deputy secretary for Regional Health Luke Sloane was also part of the visiting group.
During his get together with the group, Mr Park was provided with an in-depth understanding of the current state of Leeton's health landscape and the most evident challenges faced by those trying to access these vital services.
Leeton Health Services Action Committee chairman Maryann Iannelli labelled the catch up as "fruitful" for all parties.
"We felt our concerns were genuinely listened to," she said.
"The minister agreed to meet community needs. Leeton would require a tailored approach in collaboration with key stakeholders."
As a direct result of the meeting, Mr Sloane will now put Leeton forward for a Rural Area Community Controlled Health Organisation pilot.
This initiative is where not-for- profit organisations, funded by the government, support communities where existing rural health services do not meet community needs.
In Leeton, residents have been calling for at least one doctor to be stationed on a permanent basis at the town's hospital, improved access to mental health services and more GPs for the shire.
The meeting finished with a shared commitment between council and Mr Park to maintain ongoing collaboration moving forward, with a strong focus on community involvement.
Mr Sloane's office will also seek to provide a direct line to assist with the pilot project and to lift roadblocks.
Mayor Tony Reneker extended his appreciation to Mr Park, Mr Sloane and Mrs Dalton.
"We look forward to continued cooperation as we work collectively towards a healthier, more resilient future for all residents in the Leeton shire," he said.
