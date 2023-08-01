A YOUNG Leeton-Whitton side did their best to stand their ground against a slick Coolamon opposition on the weekend.
The Crows made several changes to their team before the match due to injury and players being unavailable, with the tall Coolamon side proving a tough barrier on the day at Leeton Showground.
While A grade went down 66-35, they could hold their heads high with several moments of solid play throughout the four quarters.
Coolamon are sitting on top of the A grade ladder and, with the Crows unable to make the finals series, the match was treated as a learning experience.
Brooke Buckley and Madeline Irvin were two of Leeton's best on the day.
The Crows will now head to Wagga for their round 16 clash against Turvey Park on Saturday, August 5.
Lower grade results
A reserve: Coolamon 60 d Crows 39
B grade: Crows 41 drew Crows 41
C grade: Coolamon 41 d Crows 28
Under 17s: Coolamon 44 d Crows 28
