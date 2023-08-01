The Irrigator

Leeotn-Whitton's A grade side goes down 66-35 to Coolamon

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carley Graham searches for a team mate to offload this pass to during her side's clash with Coolamon. Picture by Talia Pattison
Carley Graham searches for a team mate to offload this pass to during her side's clash with Coolamon. Picture by Talia Pattison

A YOUNG Leeton-Whitton side did their best to stand their ground against a slick Coolamon opposition on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.