A DRIVER will front court after allegedly drink driving and being without a licence in Leeton.
Leeton police stopped the 35-year-old man about 12.20pm on Saturday, July 29 in the town's main street for a random breath test.
The man produced an expired overseas driver's licence when asked to do so by police, with an alleged positive breath test also returned.
He was taken to the Leeton police station where further breath analysis showed a second positive reading of 0.099.
The driver was charged with mid-range drink driving, as well as driving while unlicensed and will now need to appear in Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Residents will have noticed an increased presence of highway patrol vehicles in Leeton shire over the weekend.
