The Irrigator

Social bowls and minor pairs championship matches have solid matches played at Leeton Soldiers Club

By Wrong Bias
August 2 2023 - 11:00am
Dennis Dean prepares to bowl at the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied
Twenty-two bowlers took advantage of a glorious winter day for last week's Thursday Soldiers social bowls.

Local News

