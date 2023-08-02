Twenty-two bowlers took advantage of a glorious winter day for last week's Thursday Soldiers social bowls.
Rink three had a pairs game played where Pat Hart and Alan Corneliusen proved far superior to Neil Condron and Tony Wood, winning convincingly 27-16.
John Breed made a welcome return to the greens, leading his side to a slender three-shot, 17-14 victory over Bill Creber, John Leech and brother Alan.
On rink five Rob O'Callaghan, Ashley McAliece and Eddie Messner recorded an eight-shot, 23-15 win over Len Eason, Rob Graham and Gary Piltz.
The final game of the afternoon had Dennis Dean rewarded for a sublime exhibition of bowling, with the day's only resting toucher.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dean proved the difference in Ken O'Connell's two shot, 18 -16 win over Larry Harrison.
Wrong biases for the afternoon went to Bob Hermes and Creber, with Dean picking up the only resting toucher.
Two games were played on Saturday in the club's minor pairs championship, with John Leech and Alan Breed defeating Ken O'Connell and David Noad 19-18.
Dennis Dean and Ashley McAliece were too strong for the Rob Graham and Peter Evans combination, winning 21-11.
Two games of social bowls were also played on Saturday, with Rattles Retallick having a 23-19 victory over Mark Lemon and Terry Dale, winning 23-15 over Phil Morris.
Lemon recorded the only wrong bias for the day, while Dale astonishingly recorded two resting touches and McAliece registered one.
