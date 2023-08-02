The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton facing Turvey Park in hard clash on the road

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Leeton-Whitton's Dan Hillam gets a kick away against Coolamon last weekend. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton-Whitton's Dan Hillam gets a kick away against Coolamon last weekend. Picture by Talia Pattison

THREE rounds remain for Leeton-Whitton this season and coach Tom Groves has urged his players to keep the fight alive.

