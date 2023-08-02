THREE rounds remain for Leeton-Whitton this season and coach Tom Groves has urged his players to keep the fight alive.
The Crows won't be making an appearance in this year's finals series, the goal will be to keep improving and building in the last three rounds of the 2023 season.
This weekend Leeton-Whitton are on the road to Wagga where they will face the second-placed Turvey Park Bulldogs.
Groves is under no illusions when it comes to the fixture, he knows it will be tough and is fully aware of the challenge ahead.
Last weekend the Crows went into battle against Coolamon, with half a dozen under 17s players backing up from their earlier clash that day.
While that isn't ideal, Groves said the young players who had been stepping up all season had gained valuable experience at a senior level.
"The little wins for us are what we are focusing on," he said.
"We're having improvements with the way we want to play.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The young group is still building, which is good to see.
"I think the young ones have shown they can be playing senior footy, it's just the consistency where we are struggling."
Groves will be coaching Leeton-Whitton again in 2024 and is hoping the building blocks that have been put in place this season will work in their favour next year.
This, combined with hopefully some recruits, will be what the Crows are focusing on in the off-season.
With the Turvey Park clash looming, Groves said there maybe some changes to the side again on Saturday.
"We might have a couple of players coming back in, but we've just got to wait and see (at training) and go from there," he said.
Another positive for the Crows this season has been their leadership across the ground.
It is not uncommon to hear players encouraging each other and offering advice and encouragement to the younger squad members throughout the match.
Following this weekend's clash with the Bulldogs, the Crows will round out the season with games against MCUE (away) and Collingullie-Glenfield Park (home).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.