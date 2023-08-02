PARKVIEW Public School student Miah Weymouth will take on some of the country's best on the Aussie Rules field next week and it's a challenge she looks forward to.
Miah will represent with the NSW Primary School Sports Association's under 12s girls side over the coming week as part of the School Sport Australia AFL Championships.
To be held in Albury, the event will see Miah and her team coming up against others from the ACT, Queensland, South Australia, the Northern Territory, Victoria and Western Australia.
The team is being coached by Parkview Public School principal Travis Irvin, with the side getting together in the recent school holidays to train and play matches in the lead up to the championships.
Miah was selected as an injury replacement after impressive performances at the State Championships in May.
"We went to Barooga and trained there for three days ... we played the under 14s Albury team and we beat them," Miah said.
"I'm pretty excited (about the championships).
"I play in the forward (line). I like to kick lots of goals. I haven't really played much Aussie Rules before apart from school, so it's pretty cool.
"I think our team will go pretty good."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Miah excels at a number of sports, including soccer, basketball and has recently been giving netball a try as well.
This year is just the third time the girls teams have featured at the championships, but the first event was cancelled during the pandemic.
"So last year was the first actual competition," Irvin said.
"Victoria and WA were the two strongest sides and then South Australia finished third.
"We were very competitive against South Australia, losing by a goal to them.
"We did beat Queensland and ACT. NT are coming this year. I think we'll be very competitive this year.
"We've set some goals for the week."
Miah said those include winning a few games at the nationals.
The young star will head to Albury on Saturday, August 5 with an opening ceremony on Sunday, August 6 before the first game against Queensland later that same day before the competition continues throughout the week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.