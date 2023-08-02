TWO Leeton residents have been gifted an organisation's most treasured honour during a special ceremony.
Dan Cotter and Anne Lepper have been made Paul Harris Fellows by the Rotary Club of Leeton during a presentation at the group's recent changeover dinner.
Paul Harris Fellowship Awards are named after the founder of Rotary.
These awards are a way of acknowledging significant contributions both within the community and within the club itself.
Mrs Lepper has had a long association with the Rotary Club of Leeton and many other community groups and charities in the shire.
These include the organisation of the Leeton Scottish Debutante Ball, assisting with the Rotary Belle of the Ball, she is a life member of the Leeton Show Society and has been part of the Leeton Tidy Towns Committee and Clean Up Australia Day among many other achievements.
Based in Leeton, Mr Cotter is an experienced "fly-in, fly-out" worker and has worked extensively around the world, including in Canada, the UK, Italy, France, Indonesia, Bass Strait, Africa and New Guinea.
Mr Cotter is a Rotary member and always puts his hand up for club activities such as cooking the barbecue, tree planting and many behind-the-scene efforts.
He is also a member of Leeton Connect and chairman of the Leeton Farmers and Makers Market.
Presenting the Paul Harris Fellow honours was Geoff Beecher, who said the pair were most deserving of the accolade.
"Each of these Paul Harris Fellows has an involvement in supporting youth and providing opportunities and experiences to youth in our community," Mr Beecher said.
"The contribution of these individuals to our community is acknowledged, appreciated and recognised by the Rotary Club of Leeton."
Paul Harris Fellow recognitions have been awarded to over 40,000 people in Australia and more than 1.3 million worldwide.
