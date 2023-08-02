LEETON'S two wineries have shared similar sentiments to their industry peers when it comes to this year's vintage.
Last month Riverina Winegrape Growers CEO Jeremy Cass labelled this year's vintage as being one of the worst in recent memory as a result of poor seasonal conditions, an oversupply of wine in the market and poor prices.
Toorak Winery's chief winemaker Robert Bruno had been expecting a tough season due to last year's wet spring and winter.
"Vintage was a very small one for us ... we were affected by that cold and wet weather in spring, so we didn't harvest much," he said.
"The grapes we did pick are pretty good, so we are happy with that.
"But other than that, there's not too many positives to come from it.
"The way the industry is with the oversupply, it's had a pretty big impact."
Toorak has had to scale down what it does slightly as a result to try and ride through this tough period where not only is it hard to sell, but prices aren't great.
The lack of a Chinese market is also impacting growers.
Some, such as Lillypilly Estate Wines are continuing to try and crack into new overseas markets, including in Canada.
"We're starting to pick up again in Toronto in Canada, it seems to be picking up again after the disruption of the pandemic," Mr Fiumara said.
Lillypilly is also back supplying some of their win to the Qantas First Class Lounge in Sydney and Melbourne.
However, Mr Fiumara has also said this year's vintage certainly wasn't the best.
"It was a very different year conditions wise ... we definitely had challenges during the growing season where we lost quite a lot of grapes," he said.
"It was a bad season for everyone I think. We were still pretty happy with what we got though. We're hoping for a much better season this year."
