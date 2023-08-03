An MIA man is fast gaining notoriety for his weather photography taken in the district and beyond.
Whitton resident, Dave Single, has photographed everything from intriguing cloud formations to sun rises and sunsets over the past seven years.
Now he is considering collating his work into a coffee table book, with some of his shots having even been featured on the local evening news.
He says his passion was sparked while holidaying with his wife in their caravan some years back.
"It started off just taking photos of the trip. Then whenever I saw something intriguing I'd take a shot and many times it was weather that captivated me," he said.
"It didn't take long for me to well and truly get the bug. I've had it ever since," Mr Single said.
"I take photos of clouds, landscapes, storms, sunsets and foggy mornings. Anything that stands out to me I try to get a shot."
While Mr Single has uploaded dozens of photographs onto social media, there's even more that he hasn't.
"Many of those that go up are ones I've taken in the local area. There's something about the flatness of the local terrain that makes excellent photos," he said.
"I've taken pictures at various location in QLD, NSW and Victoria, but some of the best I've captured at home.
Mr Single says he has never taken a photography course and enjoys teaching himself the art of photography.
"Samsung camera are excellent; I don't feel the need to equip myself with anything more," he said.
"I often stitch the photos together into a panorama or collage of images because with any given subject I might take as many as eight photos.
"I think the most incredible shots are sunsets, especially after a storm because it creates the most amazing colours. The same can be said of paddock burns.
"Probably the hardest and most prized shots are lightening flashes. Essentially, if I'm out doing some garden work for someone I'll take photos of whatever strikes me as unusual or different. That's the beauty of working outside is that you get to spot these things."
As well as considering compiling his work into a coffee table book, he is also looking to submit them as entries into this year's Leeton Show.
"I'm interested to see what sort of reaction I get," he said.
"People seem to really like and admire them. For me it's a really great, all around hobby and it would be interesting to look at other ways to showcase it," Mr Single said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
