Lions Club of Leeton members are prepared for a busy time for the rest of 2023 and into 2024.
Already bookings for the popular Lions train are flowing in and, although the Lions merry-go-round is currently out-of-action, the club is confident the popular ride for a younger community members will be available for the Light Up Leeton function in Mountford Park.
Lions Club of Leeton president Greg Deeves elaborated.
"It is regretful the merry-go-round being out of action for so long, but when equipment has been around as long as this item has, major repairs must be made sooner or later," he said.
Meanwhile, the Lions Recycle For Sight project is being strongly-supported by the Leeton community.
Unused spectacles and sunglasses are collected and sent to the Lions recycling centre in Queensland where they are cleaned and graded and forwarded onto centres where work to improve citizens' ability to see more clearly is being carried out.
Lions are currently seeking donations of unwanted sunglasses to send onto PNG where cataract correction procedures are being carried out.
Anyone wishing to donate unwanted spectacles or sunglasses, can drop them off to one of our collection boxes at Leeton library, Blue Frog Optics, Amcal Pharmacy or Leeton Steel.
The Leeton Lions Literacy Program is also running extremely well and from feedback received to date is parents are pleased with the books that are being made available to their children.
It is disappointing some recipients have not returned their vouchers to the Leeton library to collect their books.
Parents of children born at Leeton hospital are invited to register with the program and, on each birthday, until the age of five, a voucher for a book available from the Leeton library is sent out to the address registered with the program.
