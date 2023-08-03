THE year is flying by at a rapid pace for year 12 students across the shire, including Leeton High School's Jessica Wells and Callum Dunn.
The pair have been sharing their HSC journey with The Irrigator since officially hitting the books for year 12 at the end of 2022.
This week everything has stepped up a gear, with the pair starting their Higher School Certificate trial exams alongside their classmates.
Term three is also the last time they will roam the halls of Leeton High, with term four all about the HSC exams themselves.
The pair agreed it did feel as though the pressure was starting to be turned up.
"I think for me it did feel a little bit surreal that it's our last term at school," Jessica said.
"There's still so much we have to do though. There's a lot of study and assessments to go."
Both Callum and Jessica have major projects due for subjects, which is taking up plenty of their spare time.
Callum's rugby union is also keeping him busy away from the books and it is looking likely he may have a contract with Southern Districts in Sydney, with Wollongong University their affiliate.
"That's pretty exciting, but it's nothing official yet, but here's hoping," Callum said.
"I think once we finish trials as well, there will be a bit more light at the end of the tunnel.
"It is starting to feel pretty real now."
There are around 30 students preparing for their final days of school at Leeton High.
Some have known each other since primary school days, but high school has brought them closer together as they go through the experience and pressure as a group.
With assessments, major projects and exams all happening, this period in their lives is also an exciting time for the students.
Not only are they making big decisions about their future, but many are turning 18, their graduation and formal plans are in the works and even the odd idea or two for "muck-up day" are in mind.
"It's a pretty hectic and busy time," Jessica said.
"I think it's hitting me that I probably won't see people as often now when school finishes. That's the thing we'll miss the most I think, each other."
Jessica is still planning on having a gap year in 2024 where she plans to work and save money for tertiary studies the following year.
