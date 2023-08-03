A TASTE of finals will arrive early for Leeton United when they tackle the Lake Albert Sharks on Sunday afternoon.
Lake Albert are sitting third above Leeton United in fourth, with both heading into the game with solid form.
Leeton have won their last five matches, while Lake Albert have dropped just the one match out of their last five rounds to ladder-leaders Hanwood.
What awaits on Sunday afternoon at MIA Sportsground could be a preview into the finals and both sides will be gunning for the points on offer.
Last time the two teams met was in round six where Lake Albert picked up a 3-1 victory.
Leeton United have improved immensely since that loss, but are still yet to field a consistent team on the pitch.
While this may hurt some sides, for Leeton United it has been showing how adaptable they are as a team to change.
Coach Ethan Murphy hopes that is the case again this weekend when it is likely several players may be out again through unavailability and possible lingering injuries.
"We'll look at who we have available and go from there ... in terms of pressure, we're not really feeling it at the moment within the squad," Murphy said of the reigning premiers.
"It's more us striving to be the best we can be every game and continuing to improve.
"We know this will be an interesting game and a tough one, but hopefully we can get the win and keep moving forward."
Only a handful of rounds remain until the Pascoe Cup finals series and Leeton United will use every chance to play their best football in preparation.
