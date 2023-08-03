"BITTERSWEET" is how Leeton's newest Belle of the Ball described her crowning.
Jana Deaton was named the Belle of the Ball at the Rotary Club of Leeton event on Friday, July 28 at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
The year 12 student at Leeton High School said it was a surprise when her name was called out.
"I was pretty shocked, but excited," Jana said.
"It was a bittersweet moment for me because I didn't have my mum or my grandma there as they have passed away.
"I think they would have been pretty proud. I had lots of other family there with me and they were all pretty excited."
Jana was accompanied by partner Christian Werner, joining in with the 13 debutantes and their partners on the night.
The Belle of the Ball combines debutantes who earlier in the year participated in the Scottish Ball and St Joseph's Catholic Ball.
The idea is to bring everyone together for another night of dancing and fun with family and friends, with the added bonus of raising funds for the Rotary Club of Leeton.
The event began in 1951 as a combined effort with the Leeton Apex Club to raise money for a new Baby Health Centre.
"The winner of that Ball, Denise Moile, later Robertson, has sadly only recently passed away," Rotary Club of Leeton secretary Brian Munro said.
"This, however, is the 70th ball, 72 years later as Covid prevented our club from running events in 2020 and 2021.
"The ball acts as our first fundraiser for each Rotary year ... to enable the club to donate funds back to community organisations and charities."
Among the special guests on the night was club president Peter Draper and wife Erin Draper, district governor Andrea Grosvenor and the 2022 winner Savannah Lloyd.
Jana said it was a great tradition for Leeton and a memory she will now treasure for a long time to come.
"It's a really great event for Leeton," she said.
"This is a special memory I'll have forever."
