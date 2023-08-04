The drawn winners during social bowls at the L&D last week were Patti Wakeman and Joan Bourke.
Playing a game of pairs, Wakeman and Bourke defeated Mary Payten and Hilary Chambers.
Payten and Chambers came from behind to lead by four shots on the 12th end, but after scoring 10 over the next four ends, Wakeman and Bourke won by six.
Playing a game of triples Janet Bell, Mary Dodd and Jan Fitzpatrick (playing a double lead) were overpowered by Elaine Sullivan, Dian Colyer and Jan Fitzpatrick.
In another game of pairs, Judy Heness and Wilma Alexander defeated Dot Semmler and Lorraine Messner.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Semmler and Messner were slow to get started and had numerous ends stolen from them by Judy Heness' actuate bowling. The L&D ladies triples championship commenced last Thursday with three teams drawing a bye.
Opening the competition, Cindy McDonald, Jean Leighton and Denise Naylor defeated Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker and Marika Pete 22-11.
McDonald's team started strong with four shots and controlled the game by only allowing Lloyd's team to win seven of the 21 ends played.
