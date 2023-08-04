LIKE many youngsters his age, Deegan Tiffin lives and breathes his footy.
He was able to do this on a larger scale than normal when he recently spent a week representing with the Riverina PSSA side at the NSWPSSA Rugby League Championships.
Among some extremely talented footballers, the Parkview Public School student played excellent football in the centres for the Riverina team, who had a competitive carnival.
The side finished ninth overall after a brilliant win over the Combined Independent Schools on the final day of the event, a game in which Deegan scored a pivotal conversion.
Parkview sports co-ordinator Jackson Goman was full of praise for Deegan's achievements.
"Deegan has had an excellent sporting year and his role in the Riverina team was a reward for hard work," Goman said.
"We are all extremely proud of his achievements."
Classmates back at school were able to cheer Deegan on via the NSW School Sport Unit which provided live coverage of Deegan's games, which proved popular with the students.
Results
Pool games
Riverina 16 d Polding 14
Sydney West 20 d Riverina 0
Western 12 d Riverina 6
MacKillop 26 d Riverina 0
Sydney South West 34 d Riverina 6
Ninth place play-off
Riverina 18 d CIS 4
