The Irrigator

Australian Unity holding open day at Leeton office on August 10

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Unity will hold an open day at its Chelmsford Place office in Leeton on Thursday, August 10. Pictures Shutterstock, supplied
Australian Unity will hold an open day at its Chelmsford Place office in Leeton on Thursday, August 10. Pictures Shutterstock, supplied

"We're just there to support them, we don't tell them what to do".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.