"We're just there to support them, we don't tell them what to do".
There are many misconceptions when it comes to at-home care for older residents, but Leeton's Australian Unity office is on hand to help iron out some of those questions and provide answers on exactly where they can help.
The Australian Unity office in Leeton's Chelmsford Place will hold an open day on Thursday, August 10 where participants will be given an overview of the services that can be provided and a look around the building.
The open day is aimed at those seeking some extra assistance at home or those who are interested in finding out more on behalf of a loved one.
Service co-ordinator for the Leeton branch, Margaret King, said it was important to be informed on what help is available for senior residents who want to maintain their independence, but may need some extra help here and there at home.
"If anyone is slipping through the cracks or might know someone who is struggling ... we can provide help," she said.
"There are many lonely, isolated people in small communities who might need some help, but don't know about the services that are available unfortunately.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"People who come along to the open day can enjoy a free morning tea and just generally find out some information about what we do and how we can help."
Residents who are aged 65 and over can register for services with My Aged Care. For Aboriginal customers they can do so from the age of 50.
Mrs King said even for those who don't think they need assistance right now, it was always a good idea to register and get the ball rolling.
"At the open day we can certainly make individualised appointments to meet with people at a later date and discuss options and how we can help them," she said.
"It's important to register and get the process started, even if you think you may not need the assistance now. The process can take some time.
"It's also about planning ahead. Unfortunately things can change suddenly sometimes, so it's important to start thinking about the options."
The open day will be held from 9am to noon. The office is also open on weekdays from 8.30am to 5pm.
