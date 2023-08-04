The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Leeton's Isabella Mercuri was an entrant in the 2018 SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 4 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabella Mercuri (top left) with other entrants, said her time during the Ambassador Quest helped her get to know the community and encouraged her to pursue her dreams, including her passion for singing. Pictures by Talia Pattison, supplied
Isabella Mercuri (top left) with other entrants, said her time during the Ambassador Quest helped her get to know the community and encouraged her to pursue her dreams, including her passion for singing. Pictures by Talia Pattison, supplied

LEETON'S Isabella Mercuri looks back on her time as an Ambassador Quest entrant with plenty of fondness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.