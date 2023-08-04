LEETON'S Isabella Mercuri looks back on her time as an Ambassador Quest entrant with plenty of fondness.
Miss Mercuri was an entrant in the 2018 Ambassador Quest alongside Lauren Brett, Jay Bloomfield and April Mickan.
As part of her fundraising efforts, she was supported by her Light Up Leeton committee, with Gralee School her chosen charity.
It is now that time of the year again where the Leeton SunRice Festival Committee is calling for residents to consider putting their hand up to be an entrant for the upcoming quest, which officially gets started at the end of the year.
"It's definitely something I recommend, you get to learn so much more about the community," Miss Mercuri said.
"My advice would be to find a good committee to have behind you that can help out and choose a charity you are passionate about.
"You do have to give it 100 per cent and sometimes things don't always go to plan, but it is really fun."
Miss Mercuri said the quest helped her realise it was important to always chase your passions in life.
For her that includes her music, something she continues to share with the Leeton community today through her band Double Shot, which also assisted at the recent It Takes Two fundraiser in Griffith in 2023.
"The quest is also an opportunity to just become a bigger part of the community, it's a great thing to be part of," Miss Mercuri said.
Those wanting more information about the upcoming quest can contact co-ordinator Nadine Morton or the Leeton SunRice Festival Facebook page.
