The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do

The Leeton Bidgee Classic is looking for a new president to lead the way

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Smith is finishing up his stint as president of the committee, with the search now on for his replacement. Picture by Talia Pattison
Paul Smith is finishing up his stint as president of the committee, with the search now on for his replacement. Picture by Talia Pattison

THE Leeton Bidgee Classic will be going ahead in 2024, but a new leader will need to step up to the plate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.