STUDENTS from across the MIA and Leeton have banded together to ensure a special performance series has gone off with a bang.
Eighteen schools took part in last week's Kids Rapt on Performing (KROP) showcases in 2023 as part of Education Week celebrations, taking to the stage at the Griffith Regional Theatre to wow the crowd.
KROP 2023 was the last year long-standing co-ordinators Di Alexander and Monica St Baker will be involved, having been assisting since 2005.
Described as integral founders responsible for branching out the event from Griffith and the MIA, co-ordinator Robyn Schmetzer said they will be greatly missed.
"Regional arts coordinator Di Alexander is retiring while Monica St Baker has moved into a new position she expects will keep her busy," Ms Schmetzer said.
"They have been the back-bone of this for so many years, making it the production it has come to be known as.
"It began with Griffith schools and, with their help, expanded to feature public schools from across the region.
"I thank them dearly for their efforts - KROP would simply not be what it is today without them."
Viewing the action from back stage during one of the showcases last week, Ms Schmetzer said she was blown away.
"I couldn't stop smiling. I thought the performers interrelated so well with those from other schools, each rising to the challenge with bravado," she said.
"There were even older students lending their support to younger ones who perhaps were a little nervous. They put them on ease and got them invigorated."
While several schools captivated her especially, the highlight was the finale which saw all combine for a rendition of Teacher's Pet.
"It managed to raise the roof. I don't think audiences were expecting it," she said.
Newcomer West Wyalong Public School also brought much entertainment to the table.
"They brought six performers along who were strong vocalists. They were in awe of how the show ran and I've already heard they are looking to return next year," Ms Schmetzer said.
"It was also the first time in a number of years Hillston was involved and was great to have them back.
"Overall, everyone really stepped up this year, with a wide range of acts. Everyone was amazed with the quality and range of the event, with some parents saying they had tears of joy in their eyes.
