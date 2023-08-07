LEETON-WHITTON walked away disappointed from Maher Oval on Saturday afternoon after notching another huge loss.
The Crows knew they were going to be up against a tough Turvey Park team, who are inching ever-so close to sealing this year's minor premiership.
Down on several players once again, the supremely under-strength side was always going to be up against it, but will remain bitterly aware of how much work they have to do if they are to be more competitive in 2024.
Three goals in the opening term then five in the second had the Bulldogs up by 56 points at halftime but it was in the second half where they did the majority of the damage.
Turvey Park kicked 10 unanswered goals in the third and then continued on to kick seven majors to one in the last quarter to run out 25.17 (167) to 1.2 (8) winners.
The percentage boost from the win should see the Bulldogs fend off any late challenge for the minor premiership from Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Griffith or Coolamon with victory against Narrandera in the last round seeming more than likely for the in-form Turvey Park side.
Meanwhile, Leeton-Whitton have two matches remaining this season.
They will face the MCUE Goannas in their final away fixture of the season on August 12 before returning to Leeton Showground on August 19 where they will face Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
In some positive news for the Crows, the club's under 17s side had a solid victory over the Bulldogs, 12.4 (76) to 6.4 (40) to keep their hopes of a top five finish and a place in the finals series alive.
Turvey Park 3.4 8.8 18.14 25.17 (167) d Leeton Whitton 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Turvey Park: O.Jenkins 4, C.Dooley 4, H.Stapleton 3, B.Ashcroft 3, H.Smith 2, L.Mazzocchi 2, J.Margosis 2, L.Fellows 1, J.Peters 1, B.Lewington 1, L.Leary 1, A.Forato 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Meline 1
BEST: Turvey Park: H.Smith, C.Dooley, E.Weidemann, L.Fellows, H.Stapleton, J.Margosis; Leeton Whitton: J.Grundy, J.Norman, K.Stockton, M.Dryburgh, B.Ryan, J.Stevens
