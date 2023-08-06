The Irrigator

Leeton United fall to Lake Albert in Pascoe Cup

By Liam Warren
Updated August 6 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:03pm
Leeton United will feel that it was points that got away after they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Lake Albert despite dominating the first half.

