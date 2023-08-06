Leeton United will feel that it was points that got away after they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Lake Albert despite dominating the first half.
A goal after eight minutes to Adil Sulaiman saw the Sharks take an early lead, but the sides were back on even terms after just two minutes as Eric Gardner was on hand to blast home a rebound.
The United side then dominated most of the first half, but some of their execution in the final third let them down.
Their best chance came after Jack Garae was able to make a break on the counter, but with both coach Ethan Murphy and Freddi Gardner open in the box, Garae decided to take the shot on himself and a deflection led to an easy save from Robert Fry in the Lake Albert goal.
The game looked destined to finish level before an unfortunate deflection from a Jaiden Watson shot left Tyler Arnold in the United goal with no chance of making a save to make it 2-1 with 17 minutes remaining.
Muzban Sulaiman scored twice in the final five minutes to wrap the game up for the Sharks as United tried to find a way back into the game with no success to see Lake Albert move into second with a 4-1 win.
Murphy admitted it could have been a different story had they been more clinical in the first half.
"We had a game plan, and it was working well in the first half, and I thought we were well on top at halftime," he said.
"We just went away from it a bit, and we probably lost our heads a little bit in a game that means nothing, really. We have both locked up our finals spot more or less."
RELATED
Injuries certainly didn't help United's cause either, with Romain Pinto forced from the field early while Freddi Gardner played through a knock.
With that taken into account, there are no alarm bells ringing for United, who could face Lake Albert in the first week of finals.
"We aren't too worried, and that is what we said at the end," he said,
"We still have three players to come back into the starting 11, and I thought we were on top in that first half."
The United side will have the bye next week before returning to action with their washed-out clash with Cootamundra on August 20, their first of three games before finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.