The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Local leader column with Mary Errey from Leeton Connect | August 2023

By Mary Errey
August 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local leader columnist Mary Errey says it has been a busy time at Leeton Connect over the past couple of weeks. Picture file
Local leader columnist Mary Errey says it has been a busy time at Leeton Connect over the past couple of weeks. Picture file

What a busy time it has been.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.