What a busy time it has been.
Catching up on everything after our successful grant writing workshops.
Natalie Bramble from iClick2Learn conducted the four sessions over two days at the end of July. An exhausting feat, but so worth the effort.
Natalie says she loves coming to Leeton.
The community is so warm and friendly and she gets excited hearing about the projects in the pipeline for the community and for Leeton Connect.
Workshop attendees from not-for-profit organisations and businesses from Leeton, Griffith, Narrandera and Grong Grong were treated to tips and tricks on how to win grants.
We discussed how to think like an assessor, how to actually answer the questions and ensure you meet all the guidelines or requirements of a grant.
We even talked about artificial intelligence and what a great tool it can be in the grant space. Everyone walked away with some great tips and armed with various tools that can be applied immediately in grant applications.
Those that attended and even those who missed out are already asking to be signed up for the next workshops.
If your organisation or business needs help to navigate the grants world or you are thinking you may benefit from a grant, I urge you to make contact with our grant support officer, Jenna Bell.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jenna can guide you through the process and even assist you in finding the right grant for you. Jenna can be found in our office at 54 Kurrajong Avenue or can be contacted by phone 0407 948 397 or email grants@leetonconnect.com to arrange a time to meet to talk grants.
Coming up soon for Leeton Connect is the annual general meeting.
This is scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday, August 15 at the Hydro Hotel. All members and interested persons are invited to attend.
A light supper will be served after the meeting so we will have time for some networking.
There are many good reasons to join Leeton Connect.
Not-for-profit membership is only $10 per organisation per year and business membership is $50. Contact me for more details on why and how to join.
Don't forget to follow our new Facebook and Instagram pages to keep up-to-date with what is happening at Leeton Connect.
