Leeton Squash Club's winter competition is starting to paint a picture of where teams are at following another big round of matches.
Round seven kicked off last Monday night for the Leeton squash winter competition with some exceptional matches taking place.
Maanu Alexander and Tony Naimo were unlucky not to snag the "match-of-the-week", unfortunately since Naimo was a previous winner they missed out on the gong.
Alexander defeated Naimo in a cracker, 13-15, 15-13, 16-14, 12-15, 20-18.
Will Nardi and Naomi Rawle recorded solid wins, the Tigers defeated the Giants.
Jacob Harrison and Adele Thompson played well to secure the win for the Crows.
Brad Woolner and Miranda Tait won their matches to get the Eagles over the line against the Bombers.
On Tuesday night the top-of-the-table team the Warriors had a shock loss against the Raiders.
Brian O'Leary and Angelo Fiumara helped get the Raiders the win.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Dolphins downed the Titans, with wins going to Declan Ryan and Eden Reilly.
Jackson Goman and Cadell Thompson won their matches to help the Rabbitohs defeat the Broncos.
The match-of-the-week went to Zac Fairweather and Jason Curry.
Fairweather winning 15-12, 12-15, 12-15, 15-7, 15-11.
Wednesday evening and the Hurricanes had a clean sweep over the Waratahs.
James Kelly and Chevaughn Moore winning well in their matches.
Meanwhile, David Cross had to work a lot harder for his win.
Cross was pushed to the limit in defeating Brent Lister 12-15, 15-17, 15-10, 15-10, 15-10.
Top-placed Chiefs were rolled by the Rebels.
Paul Payne and Antoinette Taylor helping the Rebels with their cause.
Anthony Iannelli secured some points for the Chiefs.
The Brumbies defeated the Crusaders, with wins going to Simone Bruno and Sean Ryan.
Katie McAliece scored some points for the Crusaders by defeating Naomi Rawle 15-9, 15-8, 12-15, 15-5.
