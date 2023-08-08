End-of-winter blue skies and 20 degree temperatures enticed a formidable 30 bowlers onto the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last week's monthly ladies and men's social bowls day.
After losing the last four ends, Neil Condron fell over the line against Pat Hart on rink two recording a lucky 18-16 victory.
It was a similar scenario on rink three where Betty Howard had to survive a Jeannie Plant-inspired comeback to register a close 19-15 win.
With Howard leading by 13 with just four ends to play, Plant put the the pedal to the metal scoring nine shots in the final four ends.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, unfortunately she was left to ponder what may have been.
Rink four had a battle royale between Anne Chant, Ken Hillier and John Leech against Jan Munro, Bob Bunbury and Ken O'Connell.
Although faltering in the final couple of ends, Chant's side were deserved 13-10 winners.
The sunshine certainly brought out the best in the day's bowlers, with rink five testimony to this with a game for the ages.
Lorraine McKellar inspired her side to the closest of wins over an unlucky Margaret McKenzie outfit.
In a nail-biting finish, McKellar registered an 18-16 win.
The final match of the afternoon had John Breed over power brother Alan in a courageous final end, come-from-behind victory, winning 28-23.
Wrong biases were recorded by Jack Collard, Gary Piltz and Lorraine McKellar, while no resting touchers were registered.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.