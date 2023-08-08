The Irrigator

Great numbers on the Leeton Soldiers Club greens thanks to stunning winter weather

By Wrong Bias
August 8 2023 - 11:00am
Jeannie Plant prepares to make a delivery on the greens of the Leeton Soldiers Club during the mixed games. Picture supplied
End-of-winter blue skies and 20 degree temperatures enticed a formidable 30 bowlers onto the Leeton Soldiers Club greens for last week's monthly ladies and men's social bowls day.

