AN ALLEGED drunk driver has almost reversed right into a police car in Leeton's main street.
About 1.30am on Saturday, August 5 police noticed a Holden Captiva reversing from a parking space in Pine Avenue.
As it was doing so, the driver almost hit the police vehicle.
As a result, the 26-year-old male driver was breath tested, with a positive result returned.
He was taken to the Leeton Police Station where further analysis revealed a high-range reading of 0.214.
The man was charged with driving while unlicensed and high range PCA. He will now appear in Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Meanwhile, police are searching for a thief who smashed his way into Leeton's Ampol service station about 3am on Wednesday, August 2.
The man was travelling in a white Triton ute that had been reported stolen from Griffith on July 31.
Police said he smashed open the front glass door of the service station and stole a large amount of cigarettes before fleeing in the stolen car.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
