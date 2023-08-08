The Irrigator

Leeton looking for points against TLU Sharks in Group 20 League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary Jackson scored Leeton's only try in their defeat two weeks ago. The Greens return to action with a clash against TLU. Picture by Liam Warren
Mary Jackson scored Leeton's only try in their defeat two weeks ago. The Greens return to action with a clash against TLU. Picture by Liam Warren

With the closeness of the competition for top three positions, Leeton will know that wins are needed from their final two games if they want to secure a second chance in finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.