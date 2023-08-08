With the closeness of the competition for top three positions, Leeton will know that wins are needed from their final two games if they want to secure a second chance in finals.
After having the week off the get over only their third loss of the season, Leeton will come into this weekend hoping they can rediscover their form when they play host to TLU Sharks, who are looking to keep their finals hopes alive.
While the Greens had the week off last weekend, their two rivals in the battle for top three, Yenda and the Black and Whites, and it was the Blueheelers, who were able to come away with the points.
It sets up a cracking finish to the season with Yenda and Leeton now level on points in third, with the Greens just head on differential, while the Black and Whites are just two points further ahead in second.
The Greens will take confidence into the game, knowing that they were able to pick up a 40-0 win on the road against the Sharks.
A defeat for the Sharks would almost certainly rule them out of making finals.
Meanwhile they will be hoping their crosstown rivals Yanco-Wamoon can do them a favour when they take on Yenda.
The Hawks are still hunting for their first win of the season, and if they were able to open their account, that would potentially give the Greens a two-point advantage over the Blueheelers.
History won't be in favour of the Hawks after they fell to a 34-0 defeat at Wade Park, but the Hawks have looked better in recent weeks.
The League Tag games will kick off at 12.15pm on Sunday.
