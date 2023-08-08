LEETON-WHITTON A grade coach Libby Gillespie said her side "played their worst game of the season" in their loss to Turvey Park.
The Bulldogs were able to get the win over the Crows 53-41 in what was very much a winnable game for Leeton-Whitton.
However, with several regulars out of the team, including Amelia Irvin and Tiah Gillespie, the Crows were on the backfoot from the get-go.
"I was disappointed to be honest with the game on the weekend," Gillespie said.
"It was probably our worst played game for the season.
"We definitely went in thinking we could have won.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The girls weren't really focused, our heads weren't in the game like they usually are.
"That's the result, we'll put that game in the bin and go forward."
It doesn't get any easier for the Crows this weekend when they head to Mangoplah for their last away game of the 2023 season.
The MCUE Goannas are currently sitting on top of the A grade ladder having only dropped the one match all season.
"We don't want to drop our heads this weekend ... all season we have remained positive and played on, apart from the weekend where didn't have that mindset that we normally do," Gillespie said.
"We just need to reset and go back in and make sure we bring the intensity, connect all three thirds and play to the best of our ability.
"That's definitely been our mantra all season."
Following this weekend's match against the Goannas, the Crows will return home to Leeton Showground for their last game of the year where they will face Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
A reserve: Turvey Park 71 d Leeton-Whitton 43
B grade: Turvey Park 36 d Leeton-Whitton 26
C grade: Leeton-Whitton 36 drew Turvey Park 36
Under 17s: Turvey Park 49 d Leeton-Whitton 31
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.