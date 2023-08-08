The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton's A grade side was defeated by Turvey Park in what was their "worst game of year"

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Buckley.
Brooke Buckley.

LEETON-WHITTON A grade coach Libby Gillespie said her side "played their worst game of the season" in their loss to Turvey Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.